Fender releases signature Hitmaker Strat for Nile Rodgers

Fender has announced a new signature guitar for guitarist Nile Rodgers, the man behind decades of hit songs and some of the most iconic guitar lines of all time. The instrument is aptly named the Hitmaker Strat, the same alias Rodgers gave to his number-one Strat.

The guitar is a traditionally-styled Stratocaster finished in Olympic White with a chrome-plated brass pickguard and chrome hardware. Rather than a traditional Strat vibrato, however, the guitar features a six-bent-steel-saddle string-through hardtail bridge, matching the original. For stability at the other end of things is a set of Sperzel locking tuners.

The body is alder, with a one-piece maple neck bearing 21 medium-jumbo frets, a 9.5-inch radius, a bone nut and a 1959 C-shaped profile. The body, like the original, is a little smaller and more contoured than a standard vintage Stratocaster.

Electronics consist of three specially-designed and voiced Hitmaker Strat single-couls, with a standard Stratocaster switching arrangement thanks to a five-way blade switch and a master volume and two tone controls.

A few signature appointments are found across the guitar, with a custom Hitmaker stamp on the neck plate and a Nile Rodgers And Chic logo on the back of the headstock. It comes with a vintage-styled case, and a certificate of authenticity.

Check out Rodgers talking about the original guitar, and its recreation below.

You can also see Fender’s official demo video below to hear the recreation in action.

The Nile Rodgers Hitmaker Stratocaster lists for £2,499. Find out more over at fender.com.