Fender expands its Performer line for the first time in 4 years with new Timber Strat and Tele

For the first time in four years, Fender has expanded its Performer line of electric guitars with two new limited-edition Timber models.

Both made in Corona, California, a Stratocaster and Telecaster are up for grabs, with each available in three colourways and configurations: Sassafras with a satin Mocha finish, Sugar Pine with a satin 2-Color Sunburst finish, or Spruce with a satin Honey Burst finish.

The Limited-Edition American Performer Timber Stratocaster features a trio of Yosemite single-coil pickups for “rich, expressive tones”, with flat-staggered pole pieces to increase output and a shellac coating that controls feedback. Elsewhere, the guitar sports a push-pull tone pot for greater tonal options, and a modern “C” neck with a 9.5” radius fingerboard and 22 jumbo frets.

Meanwhile, the Limited-Edition American Performer Timber Telecaster also features a set of Yosemite single-coil pickups with flat-staggered pole pieces, but with Greasebucket tone circuitry to “shape the highs without adding bass”.

Like the Strat, the Tele also dons a modern “C” neck with a 9.5”-radius fingerboard and 22 jumbo frets.

“2024 has already been an incredible year for innovation at Fender, and as you can see, we have no plans to slow down as we move into the second half of the year,” says Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President, Product at FMIC.

“With our 70th Anniversary Stratocaster collection, we wanted to strike a balance between honouring tradition and catering to the needs of current players of all abilities, and the same is true with these latest product introductions.”

“At Fender, our commitment as always is to empower an ever-growing community of players and creators, wherever they are on their guitar-playing journey,” says Tammy Van Donk, Executive Vice President FMIC Sales.

“With that in mind, we’re very excited to announce this diverse range of new products, which we’re confident will provide our esteemed global dealer network with the catalogue they need to cater to musicians of all kinds and across all genres.”

Both the Limited-Edition American Performer Timber Stratocaster and Telecaster are available now for $1,499/£1,429.

For more information, head to Fender.