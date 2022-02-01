Leak: Meteora six-string and bass set to join Fender’s Player Plus range

Early online dealer listings have revealed that Fender’s Player Plus range is set to see two model additions in March: a dual-humbucker Meteora guitar, and an active Meteora bass guitar.

The Meteora is the newest shape in Fender’s lineup. It’s a dramatic offset shape with deep, pointed horns. It was previously available in a number of pickup configurations, although has been absent from a lot of Fender’s recent large lineup refreshes, such as January’s introduction of the JV range.

A new thread on the Offsetguitars forum, however, reveals that it is set to return for 2022 as part of the Player Plus range. This was launched last year, and consists of a range of modern takes on some classic Fender shapes – features across the board include flatter 12-inch-radius fretboards, as well as noiseless single-coils and new wide-range humbucker pickups for the six-strings.

The thread details specifications and finishes taken from Italian dealer Esse Music and UK dealer Cookes.

The six-string version of the guitar looks to feature the same model of Stratocaster-style vibrato bridge as found in the Player Plus’ Strat models. Electronics consist of two of the same newly-designed Fireball wide-range humbuckers as found in the bridge of the Player Plus Stratocaster. These can be coil-split with a push-pull volume control. Interestingly, the listings show a master volume control and two tone controls, rather than the more common three-control configuration of a master tone control and two volume controls.

Other hardware, materials and finishing are consistent with the rest of the Player Plus range. There’s an alder body, a pau ferro or maple fretboard depending on your finish option and a set of locking tuners.

The bass version of the Meteora features two active humbuckers, as well as a hardtail HiMass bridge. The bass pickups and bridge are significantly further towards the rear of the body, presumably to balance the instrument better.

The pickup selector switch is also on the upper horn of the six-string guitar, and part of the control cluster on the bass.

See the thread over at offsetguitars.com.