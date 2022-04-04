Fender Japan goes short-scale with the Junior Collection

Fender has unveiled a new range of guitars under the Japan Junior collection, featuring compact takes on the classic Jazzmaster, Stratocaster, Jazz Bass and Telecaster models.

Said to shave off six per cent of the originals’ standard size, these basswood instruments could be ideal for those with smaller hands as they each come with shorter scale lengths.

The guitars also come in an array of satin pastel finishes with Junior Collection pickups, though we’ve yet to hear the guitars in action.

Made in Japan Junior Collection Jazzmaster

The Junior Collection Jazzmaster features a basswood body finished in satin polyester. With a modern C-shaped maple neck and 22-fret rosewood or maple fingerboards, the guitar has a scale length of 24″ in comparison to the usual 25.5” along with simple black dot inlays.

Player-friendly details include modified single-coil Junior Collection pickups and plastic knobs for master volume and tone. With a six-saddle vintage-style adjustable bridge and a floating tremolo tailpiece, the Jazzmaster is topped with a three-ply eggshell pickguard and nickel slash chrome hardware.

Available in 3-Colour Sunburst, Satin Daphne Blue, Satin Vintage White, Satin Surf Green, Black and Satin Shell Pink.

Made in Japan Junior Collection Stratocaster

Like the Jazzmaster, the Junior Collection Stratocaster comes in a basswood body with a satin polyester finish and a C-shaped maple neck. There’s also a 22-fret rosewood or maple fingerboard depending on your choice of finish alongside the new 24″ inch scale length and white dot inlays. Notably, the guitar features a chambered design that should take away some playing weight.

The Strat features modified Junior Collection single-coils on the bridge, neck and middle along with three control knobs for adjusting the master volume. Other appointments include ​​a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with vintage-style stamped steel saddles and tuning machines as well as a three-ply black pickguard and nickel and chrome hardware.

Available in 3-Colour Sunburst, Satin Daphne Blue, Satin Vintage White, Satin Surf Green, Black, Pink and Arctic White.

Made in Japan Junior Collection Jazz Bass

The new Jazz Bass boasts a satin polyester-finished basswood body and a 30” scale length, a neat reduction from the usual 34” size. It comes in a C-shaped maple neck and 19-fret rosewood or maple fingerboard while also featuring a built in cavity design that should make the guitar feel lighter.

Other details include modified single-coil Junior Collection pickups on the bridge and middle along with three control knobs for adjusting volume and master tone. There’s also ​​a four-saddle bridge and vintage-minded tuning machines topped off with a four-ply tortoise shell pickguard and nickel and chrome hardware.

Available in 3-Colour Sunburst, Satin Daphne Blue, Black, Satin Vintage White, Satin Surf Green and Satin Shell Pink.

Made in Japan Junior Collection Telecaster

Rounding up the new 30” basses, the Junior Collection Telecaster features a basswood body with a gloss polyester finish and a C-shaped maple neck. The guitar also comes in a 22-fret rosewood or maple fingerboard.

The new Telecaster also includes single-coil Junior Collection pickups on the bridge and neck along with two knurled flat-top knobs for adjusting master volume and master tone. There’s ​​also a six-saddle strings-through-body tele bridge topped off with a three-ply mint green pickguard and nickel and chrome hardware.

Available in 3-Colour Sunburst, Satin Daphne Blue, Black, Satin Vintage White, Satin Surf Green, Butterscotch Blonde, Satin Shell Pink and Arctic White.

Pricing and availability

The Junior Collection Stratocaster and Telecaster currently list for ¥119,900 JPY, while the Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass go for ¥130,900 JPY.

The guitars will likely only be available in Japan, so it’s worth keeping an eye out online if you’re planning on picking one up.

Learn more at Fender.com.