Fender releases range of all-new accessories in Winter 2022 collection

Fender has announced the release of its new Winter 2022 collection which boasts a range of exciting offers including cases, straps, case stands, replacement necks, a new tuner and a lot more.

With a new report showing that live performances are re-emerging stronger than ever, Fender is going all-out with a mighty collection of new releases for Winter.

First up are Fender’s new Classic Series Wood Cases which range from £24.99-£179 in price. These come in Lake Placid Blue or Fiesta Red and are designed for both Stratocasters and Telecasters. In addition to these, Mustang Micro Carrying Cases will also be up for grabs which hold and protect your Micro, charging cable, and wired earbuds.

All new Case Stands will be available in 3-, 5-, and 7-guitar sizes. These 3-ply hardshell wooden cases have vinyl-wrapped steel carry handles and steel latches. With a crushed-acrylic plush interior lining, they aim to both display and protect your guitars, with a price range of £242.99-£323.99.

A Flash 2.0 Rechargeable Tuner will be retailing for £23.99, which reportedly has a faster tuning engine, brighter screen, and Fender’s longest battery life yet. It’s also said to have +/- 1 cent tuning accuracy and several commonly used tuning options.

Fender will be introducing new replacement necks for Fender or Squier guitars, these are genuine 50’s Esquire Necks, 50’s Modified Esquire Necks and Precision Bass to Jazz Bass Conversion Necks which are built to the same specifications as those found on its factory instruments. Crafted in the same facility as its US-made instruments, the American Professional II Stratocaster Necks and Telecaster Necks “draw from more than sixty years of innovation, inspiration and evolution to meet the demands of today’s working players”, says Fender.

And finally, Fender’s new Winter collection of Straps hosts prices from £16.99-£29.99 GBP and offers Corduroy, vintage Floral, and Pasadena Woven designs.

In a press release statement, Executive Vice President for Product at FMIC Justin Norvell, said of the new products on offer, “Leo Fender always said that artists are angels and our job is to give them ‘wings to fly’. We’re continuing that mission and expanding our vision of ‘filling the world with angels’ and that means giving them the tools to create in a seamless, personalised way.”