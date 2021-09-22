Fender teams up with MoFi for an ultra-high-end vinyl turntable, inspired by the Precision Bass

Fender has announced a new collaboration with Mobile Fidelity Electronics (AKA MoFi), an audiophile-grade vinyl turntable inspired by the aesthetics of a Precision bass.

The Fender x MoFi PrecisionDeck is limited to a run of 1,000 units, and will set you back a cool $3,495. At that price, a vinyl turntable should come with a no-holds-barred approach to build quality and sound fidelity, and the PrecisionDeck is no exception.

The turntable features a set of anti-vibration feet designed by MoFi and Harmonic Resolution Systems. These isolate the turntable from any external vibrations, which can be picked up by the stylus and introduce distortion.

The platter is a 1.3-inch-thick Delrin platter, with a hefty amount of mass to create a lower noise floor and more consistent rotation. The AC motor is also isolated from the platter and stylus by “advanced dampening materials” in order to reduce vibration and increase consistency.

The turntable also features an inverted bearing set using hardened stainless steel, designed for longevity and quiet, smooth rotations.

Its stylus is a Micro-Line diamond stylus, paired with a V-Twin dual-magnet generator in the cartridge. The turntable’s ash plinth is finished in a classic three-colour sunburst as found across Fender’s range of basses and guitars.

You can order the Fender x MoFi PrecisionDeck at fender.com.