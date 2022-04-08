Fender tributes El Mocambo in new Custom Shop releases made from the venue’s wood

El Mocambo in Toronto has been tributed in two new electric guitars from the custom shop, using pieces of the club itself.

READ MORE: Fender and Jackson Custom Shops welcome new Master Builders Austin Macnutt and Patt Campolattano

The El Mocambo has been the site of countless legendary recordings such as The Rolling Stones’ Love You Live and Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble’s Live At The El Mocambo.

Built by Master Builder Ron Thorn (who is a Toronto native), the Telecaster and Stratocaster feature bodies made from 300-year-old Easters White Pine sourced from the club during its 2014 renovation.

Advertisement

Each board was subsequently examined with a metal detector so builders could locate and delicately remove nails embedded in the wood.

You can hear the guitars in action with Fender’s promotional video below:

Both guitars each boast a quartersawn and roasted Canadian maple neck with ’59-style D profile ad a 9.5-inch-radius, slab-laminated African blackwood fingerboards and 21 jumbo frets.

The axes also feature the famous hand-wound Josefina Campos ’69 Strat (neck), vintage ’65 Strat (middle) and Texas Special (bridge) single-coil pickups, as well as Fat ’50s 1/2 blender wiring, Heavy Relic lacquer finish with gold hardware, three-ply black pickguard, Custom Shop vintage synchronized tremolo, vintage-style tuners, and wing string tree.

As well as the unique wood, the guitars also feature a palm tree design that has been inlaid on the first fret of both models. It is a tribute to the club’s signature feature, the giant 22-foot sign that has been on the front of the building since its 1948 opening. Both guitars also display a similarly themed engraved neckplate.

Advertisement

The guitars can only be bought in a pair, and are limited to only 25 sets.

For more information, visit FenderCustomShop.com.