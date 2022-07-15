Fender’s new Limited Edition Pro Junior IV SE Amp boasts “clean-to-mean” tones at an affordable price tag

Fender has released a limited edition version of its Pro Junior IV guitar amp.

Designed for pros, gigging players and tube aficionados, the limited-edition Pro Junior IV SE offers killer tone, dynamic response and streamlined controls at an affordable price tag.

Similar to the Lacquered Tweed iteration of the Pro Junior IV, the Pro Junior IV SE is a 15-watt valve combo featuring two 12AX7 preamp tubes and two EL84 power tubes. The SE also features the same reamped volume circuit and a no-nonsense control layout consisting of only Volume and Tone knobs.

That said, a couple of tweaks have been made to the SE version to lower its price point. Firstly, the Jensen P10R speaker of the Pro Junior IV has been replaced with a 10-inch “Fender Special Design speaker”, which is said to offer a “tight, well-balanced output with plenty of high-end sparkle.”

Second, the Pro Junior IV SE features a black vinyl covering with an aged silver grille cloth, instead of the lacquered tweed covering and 50s-era grille cloth of the original.

A chrome control panel along with a red jewel light completes the look.

Priced at £399 / $549.99 / €469, the Pro Junior IV SE is a great option for electric guitarists who enjoy touch-sensitive dynamic response and an uncluttered feature set.

Check out the amp in action below.