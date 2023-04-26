Fender’s new $199 Squier Sonic Series features a single humbucker, Tom DeLonge-esque Stratocaster

Players looking to dip their toes into the big F — without breaking the bank, that is — are in luck.

Fender has launched the Squier Sonic series, the brand’s latest successor to their highly affordable Bullet range.

READ MORE: Epiphone releases yet another Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection model

Picking up where the Bullet line left off, the new Sonic Series features four Stratocaster variants, two single-cuts — the Telecaster and Esquire — two Mustangs, as well as a pair of basses. At just under $200, the series is a great option for those looking for a reliable and affordable beginner axe.

Squier Sonic Telecaster and Esquire

First up is the Squier Sonic Telecaster, available in California Blue, Torino Red, Butterscotch Blonde and Black. The guitar sports a C-shaped maple neck and a thin, lightweight poplar body for optimal playing comfort, as well as a pair of Squier single-coil pickups. Other features include a 6-saddle hardtail bridge, die-cast sealed tuners and a head-adjust truss rod.

All in all, very similar specs to the Bullet Tele, but with more fun colours.

Next, we have the new Squier Sonic Esquire, available in Ultraviolet or Arctic White finish. The guitar features the same specs as the Tele, except for its ceramic humbucker in the bridge position instead.

Squier Sonic Stratocaster, HSS and Stratocaster HT H

Moving on to the Stratocaster department, Fender has debuted a whopping four variants of the iconic double-cut in the Sonic Series. The original strat features the typical three single-coil and tremolo bridge combo, as well as a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with either a maple or Indian laurel fretboard. Players can choose between Ultraviolet, California Blue, 2-Color Sunburst or Black finishes.

A hardtail version of the strat is also available, featuring the same appointments as the standard model except for the six-saddle HT bridge. Colours include Torino Red or Arctic White.

Meanwhile, the HSS variation of the Squier Sonic Strat — available in an eye-catching Tahitian Coral or Black — swaps out the ceramic bridge single-coil for a humbucker.

And last, but certainly not least, is the single humbucker, Tom DeLonge-esque Stratocaster HT H that’s sure to appeal to fans of Blink-182. The guitar is available in Black or a bold Flash Pink finish, which — let’s be honest, basically makes it a Hello Kitty Strat without the Hello Kitty.

Squier Sonic Mustang and Mustang HH

The standard Mustang is available in Torino Red and a 2-Colour Sunburst finish, while the HH is offered in California Blue or Flash Pink. Other specs remain the same across the board, including poplar bodies, maple necks, and an assortment of ceramic pickups that are wired to control circuits appropriate to the Mustang build. Fender has also opted to keep things simple this time, with a six-saddle hardtail bridge and no tremolo.

Squier Sonic Bronco Bass and Precision Bass

Finally, we have the Sonic Bronco Bass, and the Precision Bass. The former sports a 30” scale length while the latter features a full 34” neck. While the Bronco is available in Black, Arctic White and Tahitian Coral colorways, the P-Bass comes in Black, 2-Color Sunburst and California Blue.

Prices are $209 for the Bronco and $219 for the Precision Bass.

Learn more at Fender.com