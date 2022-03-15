Fender’s Player Plus range gets two Meteora additions

Fender has officially announced that two new Meteora models are being added its Player Plus range. The two models, a bass and guitar respectively, both feature two humbuckers and similar specs to the rest of the Player Plus range.

Like other models in the Player Plus range, both the Meteora HH and the Active Meteora Bass come in a range of new finishes, have a modern ‘C’ neck carve, a 12-inch fretboard radius and some newly-designed pickups. Each also has an alder body, a satin finish for the maple neck and either a maple or pau ferro fretboard depending on your choice of finish.

The Meteora HH features two Fireball humbuckers which can be coil-split with an S-1 push-pull switchThe humbuckers appear to be the same as those found in the Player Plus Stratocaster HSS – styled somewhat like a wide-range humbucker with offset pole-pieces, although it’s not quite as large overall.

The Meteora HH notably features a Stratocaster-style two-point vibrato bridge, in slight contrast to the mostly hard-tailed Meteora guitars that have been a part of Fender’s lineup before.

The Active Meteora Bass features two Firebass Bass humbuckers. These have switchable active or passive operation, with a three-band EQ working in the active mode. There’s no vibrato here, instead the bridge is a Fender HiMass four-saddle hardtail.

Fender’s Justin Norvell said of the addition in a press release: “The release of Player Plus Meteora marks an uncharted and exciting era for Fender, a legacy undefined. The guitar emulates a fusion of unexpected elements that work in perfect harmony and serves as a paradigm of Fender’s ahead-of-the-curve innovation and revered leadership in the industry.

“With a set of powerful Fireball humbucking pickups, advanced features and new otherworldly finishes, the Player Plus Meteora is the perfect tool to spark creativity in the next generation of guitar players.”

The Meteora HH lists for $1,049.99 / €1149 / £999, while the Meteora Bass lists for $1,149.99 / €1299 / £1,149. Check them both out over at fender.com, or with Fender’s official intro video below.