Mick Thomson releases his first signature pickup set with Fishman

After officially becoming a Fishman endorsee last year, Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson has released his first set of signature Fluence pickups with the brand.

Dubbed the Fluence Mick Thomson Signature Series pickup set – no points for guessing that one in advance – the set of humbuckers offer a “wide array of tones” from “aggressive lead and rhythm tones to the purest rock tones”, and there’s also single-coil capability the brand calls “exceptional”, too.

Delivering “the greatest version of Mick’s signature tones”, each pickup in the set offers multiple voicings, and encapsulates “everything Mick has been searching for throughout his career.

Under the hood, both the bridge and neck pickups offer three voices. Voice 1 in the bridge pickup is Thomson’s active bridge humbucker tone, while Voice 2 delivers a “refined hot and punchy” passive sound. Meanwhile, Voice 1 in the neck pickup is described as “thick and fluid”, while Voice 2 offers a “vintage plus” passive humbucker tone with add low mid frequencies. Both pickups are also able to output a single-coil tone, too.

While the uninitiated might hear Slipknot’s guitar sound as unbridled chaos driven by masses of gain, Mick Thomson’s own tone is nuanced, and so he worked with Fishman to employ a new custom hybrid magnet design in his new signature pickups.

“My pickups were tuned in a studio and then tested on the road and then tuned a little bit more. The end result being both musical and face melting,” he says.

“Extra attention was given to the low mids to keep it big but tight. Voiced to cut through a mix but never be shrill. Just could not be happier with how they turned out.”

Priced at $289.95, the pickups are available as a 6-string set and come in a matte black nickel finish.

For more information, head to Fishman.