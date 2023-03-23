Fishman announces Polyphia signature Fluence pickups

Fishman have revealed new Polyphia signature Fluence pickups for Tim Henson and Scott LePage, available now as dual humbucker sets.

Henson’s signature set features three-voice neck and bridge pickups that Fishman says “spans the entire range of aggressive lead and rhythm tones to the cleanest of clean single coil combinations, even touching on sounds Tim was previously only able to produce with his acoustic guitars”. The pickups are based on an Alnico V bar-magnet-and-pole design, and are available in black or white coverings.

Henson’s neck pickup features thick neck humbucker tones with Voice 1, a substitute nylon string surrogate in Voice 2, and neck single coil tones in Voice 3, while the bridge pickups offer a hot-rodded Classic voice on Voice 1, a combination of Henson’s favourite bridge humbuckers on Voice 2, and the guitarist’s ideal single coil combination tone on Voice 3.

LePage’s signature pickups share the same Alnico V base, and feature three voicings per pickup. The neck pickup boasts a vintage PAF humbucker sound on Voice 1, what Fishman describes as “a Fluence-exclusive with unreal highs, vocal midrange, and tight lows” on Voice 2, and a vintage-style single-coil voice focused on clarity on Voice 3.

The bridge pickup also features PAF voicing on Voice 1, with Voice 2 offering the hot-rodded humbucker sound designed for high gain playing. Voice 3, however, offers a contrasting overwound single-coil sound. LePage’s set is also available in black and white, but comes with gold pole pieces.

Both sets are available for $289 on the Fishman store.