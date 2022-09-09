Foo Fighters guitar sold for £46,000 at auction

The guitar featured in one of the Foo Fighters’ hit videos has sold for £46,000 at auction.

The Gretsch White Falcon guitar was put up for auction at Gardiner Houlgate, and sold on 8 September.

The guitar, which went for £46,000 (surpassing the £30,000 estimate) was played by Grohl in 1997 in the video for Monkey Wrench, and was originally owned by Foo Fighters’ and Nirvana rhythm guitarist Pat Smear who bought the guitar in 1996.

As well as the white and gold axe, the new owner will also receive a Polaroid photograph taken by Smear, of Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore playing the guitar.

Speaking about the guitar, auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “This is a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by the Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on Earth, ever to come to public auction.

“Monkey Wrench was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic Monkey Wrench video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

The news of the auction comes not long after the Foo Fighters delivered a remembrance celebration of a lifetime to commemorate the late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March at the age of 50, while the band was on tour in South America.

The celebration concert featured an eye watering performance of another Foo Fighters hit, My Hero, in which Hawkins son, Shane, played the drums.