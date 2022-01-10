JHS to distribute Foxgear, Baroni-Lab and Gurus pedals in the UK and Ireland

The pedal brands Baroni-Lab and Gurus, as well as their collaborative brand Foxgear, have inked a deal for their pedals to be distributed in the UK and the Republic Of Ireland by the UK company JHS.

Foxgear was founded in 2017, a collaboration between the two Italian brands Gurus and Baroni-Lab, owned by Chicco Bellini and Ugo Baroni respectively. The three brands’ pedal catalogues span a range of modulation, reverb, delay and overdrive effects, such as Foxgear’s Echosex Baby, Gurus’ Sexydrive and Baroni-Lab’s Miss Flanger.

JHS distributes a wide range of brands, including Danelectro, Wilkinson and Supro.

Foxgear, Baroni and Gurus’ entire effects pedal ranges will all have their UK and Ireland distribution exclusively handled by JHS.

JHS Managing Director Dennis Drumm said of the distribution deal: “Foxgear, Gurus and Baroni-Lab brands are legendary within themselves, having earned enormous respect with

musicians around the world. Their innovative, feature-rich, and value-led approach to product design and unrivalled performance, is backed up by a very high benchmark in manufacturing quality and reliability. We are thrilled to welcome Foxgear brands into the JHS family of products.”

Find out more at jhs.co.uk.