Fractal Audio’s FM9 is the brand’s most powerful floor unit yet

Fractal Audio has launched its FM9, the brand’s most powerful floor modeller yet. The unit is fitted with a comprehensive set of controls, a high-resolution LCD display, and a huge amount of processing power.

The FM9’s signal path is the same as that of the Axe-FX III, based around the Cygnus amp modelling technology. There are two amplifier blocks, each capable of running any of almost 300 amplifier models, covering a massive range of applications.

Cabinet simulation is similarly comprehensive, with the Ultra-Res cab collection from the Axe-FX III present here too, meaning over 2,200 cabinets pre-loaded. You can also load your own impulse responses.

In addition to amps and cabs, there are, of course, effects. There are hundreds of stompbox models on offer, including over 50 drive pedals, 50 reverb effects, and wide selections of wahs, EQs, filters, pitch effects and modulation.

Controls on the face of the pedal include knobs for a different number of parameters, as well as nine footswitches all with their own mini LCD displays and multiple-colour LED ring. Different presets can set the backlit LCD labels to different values, as well as adjust the colour of the footswitch’s surrounding LED light ring.

If these aren’t enough, a FASLINK II port allows you to connect up to two Fractal Audio FC-12 or FC-6 foot controllers, adding extra switches for more virtual pedalboard real estate.

Each preset can load a huge number of effects blocks at once, with a range of complex signal chain options for multi-amp rigs, thanks to the unit’s expanded processing power. This power also lets the FM9 function as a multi-input interface, with eight inputs and eight outputs, when connected via USB. This means complex multi-track recording is possible when combining the FM9 with your DAW of choice.

Further cementing its ability to act as the heart of a portable (or stationary) recording studio, the pedal’s I/O is incredibly extensive, with a mono instrument in and two balanced stereo inputs. There are two XLR-out stereo pairs and two quarter-inch stereo output pairs. The unit also has full-size midi in and out/through jacks.

Find out more at fractalaudio.com.