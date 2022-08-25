Pedal builder Fulltone appears to be shutting down its California premises after 30 years

Boutique effects pedal maker Fulltone is reportedly closing down its outlet in Culver City, California, according to sharp-eyed gearheads online.

A thread on The Gear Page’s forums called attention to an alleged online post, seemingly penned by Fulltone founder Michael Fuller, announcing the closure, thanking employees and explaining what’s next for him.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Fulltone will be closing its doors in CA after 30 years. The building, which I own, is up for sale,” it wrote. “Myself and my crew want to thank you for your support all these years and for putting up with my eccentricities as well.”

“I’m closing the Fulltone CA Shop because I will not start pumping my personal money into a business that no longer turns a profit… this four year climate makes 100 per cent made in the USA impossible,” the statement continued.

The alleged letter seemed to indicate Fulltone’s intent of remaining a “valid corporation” and that founder Mike Fuller will continue to protect his “$3M worth of worldwide trademarks & patent” and will “build a few pedals here and there as I am vividly aware of what it takes to keep my brand from being stolen.”

The alleged statement closed by announcing the cessation of Fulltone’s dealer order: “You are welcome to place a final order, email Scott directly at shipping@fulltone.com as we are shutting down the dealer order.”

Similar text appeared in what appears to be an official memo – bearing Fulltone’s letterhead – shared by user CSTMRTS in the same thread:

A Loopnet listing for Fulltone’s premises in Culver City (11018 Washington Blvd) advertises its sale by stating that “the current ownership is preparing for retirement,” and informs prospective buyers: “DO NOT GO ON SITE. Employees not aware of sale. Please do not speak to anyone.” The property has a price tag of $2,495,000.

Guitar.com has reached out to Fulltone for comment; at press time, no comment has been issued.

Fulltone is best-known for its range of overdrive and distortion pedals, including the OCD and Full-Drive lineups.

Founder Michael Fuller made headlines in 2020 when he allegedly posted controversial comments on social media during the George Floyd protests. Fuller was accused of valuing “storefronts over police brutality”, eventually posting an apology to Facebook that he later deleted.