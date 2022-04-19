Gene Simmons’ first signature Gibson G2 Thunderbird bass is here

Gibson has officially announced the first long-awaited signature bass for KISS frontman Gene Simmons.

The collaboration between Simmons and Gibson was first announced over a year ago, with the reveal of the G2 Thunderbird Bass guitar. That bass is now here, heralding an upcoming collection of guitars and basses from Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer.

The first G2 instrument is the Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird Bass. It features the standard reverse Thunderbird body and headstock shape, with electronics consisting of a pair of powerfully-voiced T-Bird Pickups. These are wired to individual volume controls, as well as a master tone.

Hardware includes a GraphTech nut, Hipshot Mini-Clover tuners and a Hipshot Bass Bridge. Matching KISS’ black-and-silver aesthetic, the black-chrome finished hardware is contrasted against the Mirror Plex truss rod cover and pickguard, with the truss rod cover featuring a custom laser-engraved Gene Simmons logo.

The bass guitar lists for $2,799. Hear it in action below.

Back in January 2021, Simmons said of the collaboration: “When I heard Gibson’s vision and learned about their creative process, it just made sense for us to join forces to take things to the next level. These guitars and basses will all be handmade, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectable that they are simply works of art.”

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian added: “Gene Simmons is not only one of the most celebrated musicians and rock stars of all time. He is also an entrepreneur, record producer, actor and overall creative person. Gene’s brain is always working, and I love that about him.

“Our shared vision compelled us to explore a partnership that would include developing instruments and creating a new platform to entertain and inspire new generations of Gibson and Gene Simmons fans to create music. Expect epic things.”