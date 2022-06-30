Is Gibson planning to release Murphy Lab-aged acoustic guitars next?

Gibson Brands Brand President Cesar Gueikian may have revealed a line of artificially-aged acoustic guitars – possibly by the Murphy Lab – in the works.

In a series of recent Instagram Stories, Gueikian appears to show off two aged Gibson acoustic guitar models resembling a relic’d Hummingbird and J-45 respectively.

Gibson Custom Shop labels can be roughly made out in the sound holes of both models, signalling that these relic’d acoustics might be made available as a premium offering sometime in the future.

Finish checking can be seen in the finish of both models, but other details cannot be confirmed.

This isn’t the first time Gueikian has given Gibson aficionados a peek at upcoming gear, having previously revealed the Adam Jones Silverburst Les Paul Custom in a video last year.

Gibson recently launched several limited-edition acoustic guitars in collaboration with The Everly Brothers and Cat Stevens. The Everly Brothers SJ-200 and Cat Stevens J-180 Collector’s Edition acoustic guitars were both limited to 50 units available worldwide, and were tailored according to the artists’ signature acoustic guitars of the same make.

The guitar brand also recently launched its first-ever music scholarship programme, which is set to provide funding for 15+ students, as well as setting them up with gear and instruments. Gibson states that the scholarship is available to students with a guitar interest, who are planning to pursue music of some form in college and will be available to high school seniors who are about to embark on their post-graduate education and careers.