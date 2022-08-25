Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian appears to tease a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera

Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian has teased fans with what appears to be a Noel Gallagher Epiphone Riviera.

Gueikian took to his Instagram stories to show off the Gibson Custom Shop Noel Gallagher ES-355, which will be the former Oasis guitarist’s first electric signature from the guitar maker.

He then proceeded to swap out the ES-355 with an Epiphone Riviera that looks suspiciously similar to the guitar Gallagher used in the music video for Oasis’ iconic hit Don’t Look Back in Anger.

The Rivera that Gueikian used appears to follow the specifications of Gallagher’s own 1983-inspired Rivera, with two humbuckers instead of the usual mini-humbuckers found on vintage models, as well as a tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece replacing the standard Frequensator or Tremotone tailpieces.

Gueikian’s Instagram Story has now expired.

Additional fuel was added to the rumour fire when Director of Brand Experience Mark Agnesi commented on the Instagram post announcing the 355’s release date, “That 355 is rad, but tell me more about that Epiphone on the far right.”

Gueikian has built quite the reputation for teasing upcoming Gibson guitars on his Instagram, previously giving fans a look at Adam Jones’s upcoming Epiphone Les Paul signature guitar earlier this year in July. He later showed off a completely new shape of electric guitar with an Explorer style headstock, equipped with twin humbuckers, a three-way switch, master volume and tone, and a Gibson USA-style bridge. There’s even a vintage tremolo tailpiece.

In other recent news news, Gibson has filed a motion accusing the parent company of Dean Guitars, Armadillo, of contempt of court. Gibson has accused Armadillo of failing to act on their legal battle’s final judgement, and of “bragging” in a recent interview with Guitar.com that the company would continue to make the V and Z guitars, even after a jury found infringement.