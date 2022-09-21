Gibson Custom Shop’s Greeny Les Paul is an “exacting replica” of a legendary guitar

Gibson has announced the Collector’s Edition Kirk Hammett “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard – limited to 50 units.

Gibson describes the guitar as an “exacting replica” of one of music’s most iconic Les Pauls. Greeny, now owned by Kirk Hammett, was once owned by Peter Green, then Gary Moore.

According to Gibson, Hammett was very involved in the prototyping process to “ensure every detail was faithful to the original.” In fact, Hammett first alluded to this replica of Greeny back in 2020 in an Instagram post.

The guitar features a mahogany body, two-piece figured maple top and cream binding. Because of its Brazilian rosewood fretboard, it will only be available in the US.

Each is handmade at the Gibson Custom Shop, with Murphy Lab ageing to match the original.

It also features two Custom Greeny Humbuckers with Alnico 2 magnets. And like the original, the neck pickup is reverse-mounted for a distinct out-of-phase middle position sound.

Other notable features include an ABR-1 bridge, nickel stop bar, bumblebee capacitors and vintage audio taper pots.

Included are a certificate of authenticity with a signed photo of Kirk Hammett, a black leather strap, a special pick tin (with picks) and a custom hardshell case.

And if you want to take a leap further, there’s a special package that includes a visit to Gibson headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. Plus, you’ll get to meet Kirk Hammett and Master Luthier Tom Murphy.

Said Gibson in a product description: “The story of Greeny is shrouded in mystery, but few guitars are as illustrious.” Greeny is one of the most iconic original Les Paul Standards ever made, with a unique sound as recognisable as the guitar itself.”

Gibson hasn’t announced a price tag for the Greeny Les Paul, suffice to say it is a premium guitar and one you’ll have to call in to order. Availability is set at 12 November 2022.

Learn more at gibson.com