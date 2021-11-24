Gibson gets evil with Dark edition SG Standard and Les Paul Studio

Gibson has introduced a very sinister-looking, Dark edition run of its SG Standard and Les Paul Studio featuring alternate electronics, black hardware, inlays and logos as well as Richlite fingerboards.

The limited-edition run of instruments is available exclusively to US customers through Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend. The guitars not only feature a dark new look, but specs different from what you would find on their standard edition counterparts.

The SG Standard Dark comes in a red finish and is decked out with a Super ’57 humbucker in the bridge and a ’57 Classic humbucker in the neck (in lieu of the usual 490R and 490T models). Its build however, stays true the SG spirit with a solid mahogany body and a mahogany neck.

On the black-finished Les Paul Studio Dark, there are new coil-tap and phase switching talents for additional tones. The guitar has a mahogany body with a maple top and a mahogany neck with a SlimTaper neck profile.

Both guitars also have fingerboards made of Richlite, a sustainable synthetic substitute for ebony which is known to be highly durable. Other hardware appointments include Grover kidney bean tuners and Tune-O-Matic bridges, both finished in black.

The Gibson SG Standard Dark and Les Paul Studio Dark are available for $1,599 each.