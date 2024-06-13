“The loudest, best-performing strings he’s ever used”: Dave Mustaine partners with Gibson on new signature guitar strings

Gibson has partnered with Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine on a new guitar strap and strings.

The new Dave Mustaine Signature String Set offers, according to Gibson, “the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance” that the Megadeth man requires. Gibson also notes that Mustaine currently uses this set on all of his electric guitars on tour as the strings are the “loudest, best-performing strings he’s ever used”.

Produced in the USA with nickel-plated steel, a reinforced carbon core for “exceptional tone, sustain and durability”, and alternating black and green ball ends for easy identification when restringing, the new Dave Mustaine-branded strings are available in Mustaine’s preferred gauges: .010, .013, .017, .030, .042, and .052.

Meanwhile, the all-new Gibson-exclusive Dave Mustaine Strap was developed specifically for the Megadeth man and his collection of Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars. Featuring high-quality, full-grain black leather and embossed with the band’s classic Vic Rattlehead artwork and Dave Mustaine’s “silhouette” icon, the strap is adjustable from 44” to 65”.

These new products are the latest in the partnership between Gibson and Dave Mustaine, which has so far yielded a slew of electric guitars, including the limited-edition Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model, which arrived in 2022.

In other news, Dave Mustaine recently revealed that he was unhappy with the tempo of Megadeth’s classic album, Youthanasia.

“The producer we were using, Max Norman, thought we should slow all the songs down to 120 beats per minute. So, if you’ve got a metronome when you listen to those songs, they’re all really slow. And I didn’t want to have any part with that,” he said.”

For more information on Dave Mustaine’s new signature strap and strings, head to Gibson.