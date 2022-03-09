Gibson hails the King with two new signature models for Elvis Presley

Gibson has announced the Gibson Elvis Dove and Gibson Elvis SJ-200, two new acoustics created in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Elvis Presley Enterprises.

The guitars are based on two acoustics commonly associated with the King; the Elvis Dove is based on a customised 1969 Dove while the SJ-200 is a relaunch of the acoustic seen and heard in a number of Elvis’ most high-profile performances.

The Dove and SJ-200 share some similarities: Traditional, hand-scalloped X-bracing; rich ebony finishes, Elvis’ mark on the truss rod cover, and a mother-of-pearl Gibson logo and crown on the headstock. The acoustics also come with a Kenpo Karate decal included in the hardshell case.

Advertisement

The Elvis Dove features a maple body with a Sitka spruce top, a mahogany neck and an Indian rosewood fingerboard with 20 frets. It also comes with an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup and sound-hole mounted volume and tone controls. There’s also a rosewood Dove bridge, vintage gold hardware and a bone nut and saddle that should offer better sustain.

The SJ-200 also features a maple body, with a Sitka Spruce top and 20-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard. The SJ-200 instead features a two-piece maple neck with walnut stringer and is topped off with the iconic Moustache bridge and mother-of-pearl graduated inlays. For electronics, there’s an LR Baggs VTC piezo pickup and sound-hole mounted controls.

Said Robi John, Senior Product Development Manager at Gibson Acoustic, about the new guitars: “the sound, look, and feel of Gibson instruments have notably played a significant role in American music history and there no is greater example of this truth than seeing and hearing these two legendary Gibson Acoustic Models in the hands of ‘The King of Rock and Roll.’”

The Elvis Dove is priced at $4,699, while the Elvis SJ-200 is priced at $5,299.

Learn more at gibson.com.