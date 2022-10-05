Gibson Faded Series returns on six new Original Collection electric and acoustic models

Gibson is introducing its player-favourite Faded finish to select electric and acoustic guitar models in the Gibson Original Collection.

The new additions to 2022’s Faded Series lineup comprise three classic electric guitars and three classic acoustics with a satin nitrocellulose lacquer finish to give you the look and playing feel of a vintage instrument.

For the electrics, we have a pair of Les Paul Standards — a 50s Faded in Vintage Honey Burst and a 60s Faded in Vintage Cherry Sunburst — as well as a SG Standard ’61 Faded with a Maestro Vibrola in Vintage Cherry.

The acoustic camp, on the other hand, includes a J-35 ‘30s Faded in Natural, a J-45 ‘50s Faded in Sunburst, and a Hummingbird Faded in Natural finish.

Les Paul Standard 50s Faded

First up, the Standard ‘50s Faded in Vintage Honey Burst seeks to “pay tribute to Gibson’s golden era of innovation” with the inclusion of a few period-appropriate specs. The guitar features a solid mahogany body, AA figured maple top, and a rounded ‘50s profile mahogany neck, complete with a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays.

It also comes equipped with two Burstbuckers, gold ‘Top Hat’ dials with Pointers, an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and aluminium stop bar. Controls are standard Les Paul fare, with aorigin three-way selector switch, and two volume and two tone controls.

The guitar lists for $2,499.

Les Paul Standard 60s Faded

Available in Vintage Cherry Sunburst, the Les Paul Standard 60s Faded is largely similar to the 50s model apart from several decade-specific tweaks. Here, we have a 60s-style mahogany SlimTaper neck, Grover Rotomatic ‘Kidney’ tuners, as well as gold Top Hat knobs with Silver Reflectors and Dial Pointers. Two Burstbuckers are also used as pickups with this model.

The guitar lists for $2,499.

SG Standard ’61 Faded Maestro Vibrola

Rounding off the electric lineup is the SG Standard ’61 Faded Maestro Vibrola in Vintage Cherry. The guitar sports a solid mahogany body, a SlimTaper mahogany neck, and a 12” radius rosewood fingerboard. And as its name implies, the SG comes equipped with a Maestro Vibrola which “offers smooth vibrato effects and the classic styling of the Lyre engraving on the tailpiece cover”.

Other appointments include an ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, Keystone tuners, 60s Burstbuckers, and a Stop bar tailpiece.

The guitar lists at $2,199.

J-35 ‘30s Faded

Said to deliver “every bit of the seasoned, vintage look, feel, and sound of [Gibson’s] iconic J-35, the J-35 30s Faded references pre-war era flattops with its classic Gibson logo-adorned headstock, Grover Open Back tuners and rectangular closed slot bridge.

It sports a Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a built-in LR Baggs VTC system, complete with a Natural Faded colourway. A hardshell case is also included with each purchase.

The guitar lists for $2,199.

J-45 ‘50s Faded

Like the J-35, the J-45 ‘50s Faded in Sunburst is a reinvention of the original “workhorse” Gibson. It features a Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, topped with a mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard with MOP dot inlays.

The acoustic has also been super-charged with a LR Baggs VTC under saddle pickup system. Additional features include a Belly Up rosewood bridge and Gotoh white button tuners. The guitar is said to deliver a “full-spectrum sound with incredible dynamic range, warm mids, and tight, punchy bass”.

The guitar lists for $2,499.

Hummingbird Faded

Finally, we have the fanciest and priciest of the bunch — the Hummingbird Faded in Natural finish. A blend of vintage and modern appointments, the Hummingbird Faded features a classic Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and a rosewood fingerboard.

The acoustic is outfitted with gold Gotoh Keystone tuners, a traditional Hummingbird truss rod cover, and a bone nut and saddle. It also boasts an LR Baggs VTC under saddle pickup controlled via soundhole-mounted volume and tone parameters.

The guitar lists for $3,499.

The Gibson Original Collection Faded Series is now available worldwide at authorised dealers and on Gibson.com.