Gibson announces first-ever Cat Stevens J-180 Collector’s Edition acoustic guitar

Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop has announced the Cat Stevens J-180 Collector’s Edition acoustic guitar, the first such collaboration between Gibson and Stevens.

The acoustic, which is limited to 50 units available worldwide, is modelled after the same guitar Stevens used to write the classic albums Tea For The Tillerman and Teaser And The Firecat.

It features a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, mother-of-pearl moon and star headstock and graduated star fretboard inlays, with the interior label hand-signed by Cat Stevens.

Currently retailing at $7,499, a custom Cat Stevens J-180 hardshell case is included alongside the customary Certificate of Authenticity. Buyers will also receive a selection of patches, pins and stickers inspired by Stevens’ artwork.

Watch Cat Stevens introduce his J-180 Collector’s Edition acoustic guitar below.

In a statement, Stevens praised the impact his J-180 acoustic guitar has had on his craft having used it to write hits like Wild World, Peace Train, and Father and Son, explaining, “I really turned a corner when I got my hands on a black Gibson Everly Brothers J-180.”

He continued, “It was my favourite guitar, and it had a very easy action. I played it almost percussively, and that sound gave real character to my recordings. It looked amazing too! Handling the new model is like going back in time to when I first started playing.”

Steven’s fondness for the guitar was such that he originally auctioned it off at the end of the 2010s, but has since reunited with his original J-180 and acquired a second vintage model to be used when touring worldwide.

Gibson recently launched its first-ever music scholarship programme, which is set to provide funding for 15+ students, as well as setting them up with gear and instruments. Gibson states that the scholarship is available to students with a guitar interest, who are planning to pursue music of some form in college and will be available to high school seniors who are about to embark on their post-graduate education and careers.

