Gibson, Jerry Cantrell team up on Atone and Fire Devil signature acoustic guitars

Gibson has teamed up with Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell on two special edition acoustic guitars, available in very limited quantities.

Based on Gibson’s Songwriter model, with a cutaway body design for easy high-fret access, the guitars come in two styles: Atone and Fire Devil.

Both sport Sitka spruce tops, as well as rosewood backs and sides, with the Atone featuring a slightly thinner body depth. They also have mahogany necks, Indian rosewood fingerboards and 20 standard small crown frets adorned with mother-of-pearl parallelogram inlays.

And these are acoustic-electric models, meaning they come loaded with premium electronics for plugging into an amp or for recording directly into an interface. There are L.R. Baggs VTC under-saddle pickups as well as preamps with volume and tone controls located at the side of the soundhole.

As for hardware, both guitars feature gold Grover mini Rotomatic tuners, along with Tusq saddles, nuts and bridge pins.

These being Cantrell artist models, there are some unique appointments to give them their signature look: the Atone features a “Circle In Square” pickguard, while both guitars feature the guitarist’s signature on the truss rod cover, plus a JJ Waterslide decal on the back of the headstock.

Both acoustic guitars ship with hardcase shells, with the Atone being priced at $3,749 and the Fire Devil sold for $3,999, respectively. Interested fans might want to snap up the latter quick, as only 100 units are available worldwide.

The Cantrell acoustics follow Gibson’s limited-edition signature model for Slash, released earlier this week (14 Feb) to commemorate the rocker’s fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Besides top-of-the-line appointments such as an AAA flamed maple top, the limited-edition Les Paul – only 250 units will be released – ships with a vinyl copy of the album 4 as well as case candy that commemorates the record. See here for more details.

