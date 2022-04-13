Gibson recreates Sergio Vallín’s highly customised 1955 Les Paul Goldtop

Gibson has partnered with Mexican guitar hero Sergio Vallín of Maná to launch a special Custom Shop Les Paul Goldtop with unique player appointments and Murphy Lab ageing.

The guitar is Vallín’s first signature model with Gibson, and is described as a meticulous recreation of his highly-customised 1955 Les Paul Goldtop.

Some of its most notable features include a custom P-90 in the neck position and humbucker in the bridge, along with a Bigsby vibrato tailpiece.

The guitar, which uses “lightweight mahogany” in its body construction, is described by Vallín as “lighter than a 50s Les Paul” without skimping on performance power.

It also sports a two-piece maple top; a mahogany neck with a ‘59 rounded C profile; a single-piece Indian rosewood fingerboard, and 22 vintage narrow-tall frets. Its scale length sits at 24.75”.

The vintage-minded instrument also incorporates period-accurate hardware, with Kluson single ring tuners, an authentic 50s no-tube truss rod, True Historic Cream pickup covers and mounting rings, and gold speed knobs.

“I feel thankful and honoured, a Les Paul with my name, I just can’t believe it,” said Vallín on his new signature instrument.

“This guitar is an extension of my hands and my soul. I remember seeing Les Paul play at a show in New York, I met him backstage, and he said, ‘if I stopped playing, I would die’. I feel honoured to be carrying on Les Paul’s legacy, and I thank Gibson for honouring not only my work, but also for recognising the importance of Latin music.”

He added:, “For Latin musicians it’s so hard to imagine the idea of having a signature model, and I hope this is just the first of many, because there are so many amazing guitar players and musicians in Latin America who deserve their voices to be amplified and honoured by a guitar brand that we all love so much.”

The Gibson Sergio Vallín Custom Shop Les Paul Goldtop is available at $7,999 and comes in a custom hardshell case with a certificate of authenticity.

