Godin announces two new semi-acoustic fretless basses, the A4 and A5 Ultra Natural Fretless A/E

Godin has launched two new fretless bass guitars, the A4 and A5 Ultra Natural Fretless A/E models.

Aside from the number of strings, the two basses feature identical specifications. In terms of construction, there’s a two-chambered Canadian Laurentian basswood body, solid spruce top, hard rock maple neck, and a Richlite fingerboard. Both also have a long thumb rest along the side of the playing area, starting next to the magnetic pickup. The Richlite fretboard features fret marker inlays along its side for a clean look across its surface.

The magnetic pickup, made by Lace Sensor, is joined by a set of per-string LR Baggs saddle transducer pickups. These allow for a more natural acoustic or double-bass sound. The LR Baggs saddle transducers are controlled by a preamp system in the top horn, with sliders for volume, treble, mid, and bass EQ.

There’s also a saturation control for a slightly thicker tone, and a ‘Fat switch’ which provides a mid-low boost. The Lace Sensor pickup is controlled by volume and tone controls on the side of the body.

You can hear Domenico Romanelli demonstrate the A4 and A5 Ultra Fretless basses in Godin’s official demo videos below.