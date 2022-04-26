Gone Fishing Effects releases limited-edition Grim Pedal: there’s only one up for grabs

Gone Fishing Effects has dropped a one of a kind fuzz pedal, darkly named The Pedal Grim, and there’s only one available.

This new fuzz pedal comes encased in a black octagon with a striking white crow design, and delivers sounds that are scorchingly dirty and aggressive. It achieves this by boosting the player’s signal at the same time as it crushes your guitar’s wave.

The story of The Pedal Grim goes back to 2021 when Richard Pratt (AKA Churd) was making the Gone Fishing Effects Tsar pedals; he found two vintage germanium transistors that stood out as having a higher gain than the other transistors. In order to keep the Tsar pedals all sounding uniform he kept these two aside and now they have been called up for use in this one-off pedal, but its limited availability is all for a good cause.

Advertisement

To enter to win The Grim Pedal, you can donate to the Gone Fishing Effects Crowdfunder page, where all proceeds from the prize draw go towards the funding of the upcoming short film ‘Grim’.

The film is a dark comedy short being produced as a collaboration between Found Films and the mental health organisation We Are Hummingbird.

The film will feature original music from DM Stith and UK based grime punk duo Bob Vylan, and focuses around suicide in order to raise awareness about the importance of talking about mental health issues.

You can take a look at this doomy pedal in action below:

Advertisement

To find out more about how you can donate for your chance to win The Grim Pedal, you can take a look at the Crowdfunder here.