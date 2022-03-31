Gretsch launches updated Electromatic guitars, bass and lap steel for 2022

Gretsch has launched 2022 updates to its Electromatic guitars, which bring to the table new pickups, finishes and more.

The four updated models include the Electromatic Jet BT, Electromatic Jet Baritone, Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II Short-Scale and Electromatic Lap Steel.

G5220 Electromatic Jet BT

Equipped with a pair of Broad’Tron humbuckers, this classic instrument packs a wide range of tones in its arsenal from pristine cleans to aggressive overdrives. Its chambered mahogany body is matched with a maple top to offer a more “present” mid-range that favours attack and resonance. It’s also wired with a master volume and tone knob, along with a treble bleed circuit to bring sparkle into your tone when your volume is rolled down.

You can find the Electromatic Jet BT in Jade Metallic, Bristol Fog, Midnight Sapphire for $599.99 / £529 / €609. The left-handed version, which comes in Jade Metallic, is sold at $699.99 / £589 / €679.

G5260 Electromatic Jet Baritone

A solid mahogany body and mini-humbuckers help this baritone deliver deep lows and thick mids with clarity. The extended neck scale – measuring in at 29.75” – gives this model the flexibility to be tuned down to B standard. It also comes with either a fixed V-stoptail tailpiece in Bristol Fog or Imperial Stain for $649.99 / £609 / €699, or with a Bigsby vibrato in Midnight Sapphire for $749.99 / £709 / €819.

G2220 Electromatic Junior Jet Bass II Short-Scale

This short-scale bass stars a comfortable 30.3” scale length maple neck, laurel fingerboard and a solid basswood body that should be easier, weight-wise, on your shoulders. The mini bass humbuckers also help the Junior Jet Bass II deliver room-filling sub tones that sound massive. Available in Imperial Stain, Bristol Fog and Shell Pink for $299.99 / £395 / €455.

G5700 Electromatic Lap Steel

Finally, the Electromatic Lap Steel gets a refresh for 2022, coming in three new colours: Broadway Jade, Tahiti Red and Vintage White. With a solid mahogany body and chrome-covered single-coil bridge pickup, this instrument shoots a balanced tone that’s as rich as it is clear. It lists for $499.99 / £495 / €569.

