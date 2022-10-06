Gretsch launches limited-edition ‘The Beast’ Signature Jet in honour of AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

Gretsch has officially launched its limited-edition Signature Jet model, very coolly named ‘The Beast’, in honour of late AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young.

Young used the Firebird Red iteration of this guitar in early music videos for songs such as It’s A Long Way To The Top, before he eventually made his own mods by stripping the paint job as well as the middle and neck humbucker, leaving only a bridge pickup.

This newly-revamped offering has been designed in consultation with Young’s nephew, Stevie, and radiates classic rock ‘n’ roll vibes with gold aged hardware, a black pickguard and the staple vintage Firebird Red finish, of course.

Advertisement

‘The Beast’ comes with TV Jones Ray Butts Ful-Fidelity bridge, TV Jones Starwood humbucker middle and TV Jones Ray Butts Ful-Fidelity neck pickups. It also hosts a 12”-radius bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets (plus zero fret), aged pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, a sturdy bone nut, a harmonica-style Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base, a ‘60s Jet vibrato tailpiece, Schaller die-cast tuners, and G-arrow control knobs.

You can take a closer look at the model in action below:

The announcement about Malcolm Young’s signature model joined several other new models from Gretsch which were all revealed back in June, such as a Nigel Hendroff Signature Penguin, New Electromatic Double Jets and two new Streamliner models too.

Young passed away in 2017 aged 64, he wrote many of AC/DC’s biggest hits which brought them to such success. He has writing credits on some of their most famous tracks including Back In Black, Highway To Hell and TNT.

The Beast Signature Jet model is available now directly from Gretsch for $3,399.99, you can read the full specs and get yours at gretschguitars.com.