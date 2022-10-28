Gretsch’s G9500 Jim Dandy Acoustic gets two handsome new colourways

Gretsch has expanded its range of budget-friendly G9500 Jim Dandy Acoustics – now introducing the entry-level guitar in two new, retro-inspired finishes.

Ideal for beginners, the G9500 Jim Dandy range pays homage to the brand’s iconic “Rex” Parlor guitars of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s – offering a flat top, retro-style acoustic, tied with an affordable price tag.

Now, Gretsch has made the entry-level model available in two previously-unseen finishes: the elegant and sleek Frontier Stain and the charismatic, limited-edition Nocturne Blue.

Barring their aesthetic appearance, both new designs are almost identical – featuring x-bracing for a resonant voice and C-shaped Nato necks with 12” radius, and 24” black walnut fretboards.

The key difference between the models: while the Nocturne Blue model comes sporting the traditional all-basswood body, its Frontier Stain counterpart has a Sapele body.

Hear both in action below.

Remaining loyal to their Two-tone Sunburst predecessor, both new finishes uphold the classic design associated with the 1950s. This is seen through the open-gear, die-cast tuners, nickel hardware, and single-ply aged pickguard, which shows off a classic “G” logo graphic.

Vintage end-pin strap buttons also come fitted, alongside a top-load walnut bridge, synthetic bone nut and Pearloid dot inlays.

Both new finishes are available now for $189 each. Find out more about the G9500 Jim Dandy range on Gretsch’s website.

In other Gretsch news, earlier this month, the brand unveiled yet another limited-edition guitar: The Beast, an electric guitar modelled after the one played by AC/DC rhythm master Malcolm Young.

The limited-edition axe is a Signature Jet electric model, designed by Gretsch and the guitarist’s nephew, Stevie Young.