Guild Guitars partners with Bob Marley’s estate for new signature acoustic

Guild Guitars has announced a new collaboration with the Bob Marley Family, the Guild A-20 Marley acoustic. It’s modelled on a Guild Madeira A-20, the same guitar Marley used at his home in Jamaica for songwriting.

The A-20 Marley comes with a number of additions in tribute to the musician. In terms of accessories, it ships with a custom recycled nylon gig bag and a range of custom guitar picks, as well as a poster and a booklet featuring the story of the collaboration as well as the chords to Three Little Birds.

Advertisement

The guitar itself bears a dreadnought shape with a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, and a thin satin finish. The Madeira-style pickguard features a Bob Marley signature, in addition to the “MARLEY” inlay across the guitar’s 12th fret

The collaboration between Guild and the Bob Marley family will also see the brand support the One Tree Planted reforestation cause – for every Marley guitar made, one tree will be planted.

Guild is also supporting the Alpha School Of Music in Kingston, Jamaica, donating guitars to its music program.

Ziggy Marley said of the collaboration: “It’s a continuation of the philosophy of Bob’s music. Anywhere his representation goes, his message goes. So, we are very happy that we have the opportunity to work with Guild to spread his message through this guitar.”

Guild parent company Cordoba Music Group’s founder and CEO Tim Miklaucic added: “This guitar will open the door for a new generation to learn about Bob Marley’s music and message. We are very proud of the guitar and honoured for the opportunity to work closely with the Marley family.”

Advertisement

Find out more about the guitar at guildguitars.com.