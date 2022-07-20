Guild’s budget-friendly Starfire I-12-string is gig-ready and chock full of classic tone

Guild has introduced the Starfire I-12 electric guitar, which is touted to be its “most affordable” 12-string model to date.

This guitar’s build features loads of mahogany, from its arched top, back and sides, to its neck and centre block, the last of which is said to help increase sustain, chime and reduce feedback, while “retaining the airy, crisp tone you would expect from a semi-hollow body.”

The U-shaped neck profile promises fast and smooth play, and is joined to the body at the 18th fret for upper-fret access. The Starfire I-12 has a 24 3/4” scale length and a 1 11/16″ nut width.

Classic tones come via a pair of Guild HB-2 humbuckers with push-pull coil splitting talents – these pickups feature Alnico II magnets and are based on the design of Guild’s HB-1 humbuckers. They’re said to fully accommodate the wide range of frequencies produced by 12-string guitars.

Hardware features include a Tune-O-Matic bridge – supporting two strings per saddle for easy intonation –and stop bar tailpiece, classic Guild knobs, a three-step black pickguard and a nickel Guild headstock logo.

The Guild Starfire I-12 comes in a Cherry Red finish, with a price tag of $900.

