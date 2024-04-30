logo
Time’s running out to bag killer savings on a host of gear in Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon sale

The sale expires 1 May, so head on over to Guitar Center now. You might find something you didn’t know you needed.

Schecter C-1

Credit: Guitar Center

 
Guitar Center is currently hosting its Guitar-A-Thon sale, in which prices of loads of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and other guitar gear are slashed for a limited time only. That time is nearly up, as the sale is set to expire tomorrow (1 May), but there’s still a day to add a great new piece of gear to your collection.

Highlights include Schecter’s metal-ready C-1 six-string electric guitar, which in four colourways – Satin Purple Burst, Satin Black, Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Transparent White Satin – is discounted by a third, bringing its usual $749 price tag down to a cool $499. With 24 frets and Dual EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is ready and willing to take on all your shredding needs.

If you consider yourself a beginner guitarist, Guitar-A-Thon’s got you covered, too. Both Yamaha’s entry-level F335 and Fender’s affordable FA-135CE acoustics are on sale, with $30 and $70 lopped off respectively. That brings the price of the F335 down to only $159, and the FA-135CE to just $179. So if you’re after a reliable acoustic guitar to get you well on your way for less, look no further.

Elsewhere in the Guitar-A-Thon sale, there’s savings to be had on the Ibanez AEG70 Flamed Maple Top Grand Concert Acoustic-Electric – a cool $100 to be precise – a selection of MXR effects pedals – and even the Taylor 414ce, if you’ve got a bit more cash to play with.

Once again, we stress that time’s almost up to nab some Guitar-A-Thon savings, so head on over to Guitar Center now if you’re in the market, or even if you just want to have a peruse of what’s on offer.

