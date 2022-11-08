The guitar Dolly Parton played at Rock Hall 2022 costs just $99

Country star Dolly Parton took to the stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony on 5 November, and the guitar she wielded cost just $99.

The ceremony showcased a range of highlights – from Lionel Richie rocking out with Dave Grohl, to KK Downing rejoining Judas Priest on stage (along with his Gibson Flying V) – but another highlight was Parton debuting the new track, Rockin’, on a dazzling guitar.

The guitar in question was a Mitchell MM100, a mini-scale (22.5”) six-string that has a basswood body and a bolt-on rock maple neck, with two “Humbucker Ceramic” Mitchell pickups. It has a string-through-body design, 24 frets, a reverse headstock and controls for master volume, tone and a three-way switch.

Advertisement

Check out the video below to see the model in action:

Parton has previously revealed Rockin’ was written especially for the ceremony (according to Guitar World), and was originally born from the country legend’s hesitation – and initial refusal – to accept a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

She attempted to remove herself from the slate, saying, “I don’t feel that I have earned that right”, but the Rock Hall foundation issued a statement in response which read, “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

Despite the many highlights of the event, Alanis Morissette was due to perform alongside Olivia Rodrigo but withdrew. She released a statement on Instagram where she said, “I’m at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”