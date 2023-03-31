Harley Benton dazzles with affordable all-gold guitar and bass models in special 25th anniversary release

All models are available as lefties too!

Harley Benton is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with the release of eight dazzling all-gold special edition guitar and bass models that will not break the bank.

The drop, featuring two basses and six electrics, sees the instruments decked out in a luxurious Firemist colourway paired with roasted Canadian flame maple necks. Each anniversary model also comes shipped with a deluxe gig bag and an exclusive 25th Anniversary commemorative lanyard.

Harley Benton ST-25TH Firemist and TE-25TH Firemist

Leading the way are the Strat and Tele models — the ST-25TH and TE-25TH — which share fairly similar specs sheets. Both arrive with American alder bodies and roasted Canadian maple D-shaped necks, as well as dark laurel fretboards with 22 stainless steel frets and white dot inlays.

While the ST-25TH comes loaded with a Sung-Il BS-213 synchronised deluxe tremolo bridge, a Roswell SHR Alnico 5 hotrail pickup at the bridge and two Roswell STA single-coils at the middle and neck positions, the TE-25TH sports a Wilkinson WTB deluxe bridge alongside a Roswell TEA-B Alnico V single-coil at the bridge and a Roswell TEA-F-CR single-coil at the neck.

The tele also comes in slightly cheaper at £239 versus the strat’s £265 price tag.

Harley Benton Fusion-III 25TH Firemist and Harley Benton Fusion-T 25TH Firemist

Moving on to the T-styles, players can choose between a HSS-configured Fusion-III 25TH and a HH Fusion-T 25TH. Both instruments feature Nyatoh bodies, modern c-shaped necks, and a 12” fingerboard radius. The former comes with 24 stainless steel frets instead of 22, though both have glow-in-the-dark side dot markers to help you navigate nicely onstage.

Aside from some variations in the pickups, the two models are also equipped with GraphTech TUSQ nuts and Wilkinson’s 50IIK two-point tremolo bridge.

The Fusion-III 25TH and Fusion-T 25TH are listed at £399.

Harley Benton SC-25TH Firemist

Next up, we have the SC-25TH Firemist with an unmistakably Les Paul-esque body shape composed from okoume and maple. Once again, Harley Benton has opted for a roasted maple neck and laurel fretboard combo, with a D profile to complete the look.

Notable appointments on the guitar include trapezoid-shaped inlays, 22 steel frets, a graphite nut, as well as a classic Les Paul hardware combo comprising a TOM-01 tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece. The SC-25TH also comes rocking two Roswell LAF humbuckers, with coil split function.

At £265, buyers will also get a cream pickguard shipped alongside the electric.

Harley Benton JA-25TH Firemist

For players looking to channel their inner indie surf rocker, the JA-25TH — with its American alder body, 12” radius dark laurel fingerboard, 25.5” scale and D-shape profile — will likely fit the bill. The guitar features a pair of Roswell JM-N-ADIV Alnico V pickups at the neck and bridge, along with a Sung-II BM003 Deluxe fixed bridge. Controls include a three-way pickup selector and volume and tone knobs.

The JA-25TH lists for a price of £256.

Harley Benton JB-25TH Firemist and Harley Benton Enhanced 25TH Firemist

And finally, the voices of bassists have also been heard on this release. Players can choose between two bass models, the JB-25TH and Enhanced 25TH. Both feature an alder body and bolt-on roasted maple neck with a 34″ scale, though that’s largely where the similarities end.

For one, JB-25TH has a D-shaped neck profile while the Enhanced sports a Modern-C. The former also comes with 20 stainless steel frets, a Wilkinson WBBC bridge with brass saddles, engraved deluxe tuners, and is powered by a pair of Roswell JBA alnico-5 pickups.

On the other hand, the Enhanced features a flatter 14” fingerboard radius (compared to the JB’s 12”) and a WSC SK4 bridge. It also comes equipped with a Roswell MFR4 ferrite humbucker at the bridge and a Roswell PM-4 ferrite single coil at the neck. Aesthetics wise, the Enhanced also sets itself apart from the more classic-looking JB with its black block inlays and black Graphtech Tusq nut.

While the JB-25TH is listed at £265, the Enhanced will set you back £443.

And to make sure everyone can join in on the anniversary party, Harley Benton states that all models are available as lefties too.

Learn more at harleybenton.com