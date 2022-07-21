Harley Benton drops two new colourways for its DC-60 junior model

Harley Benton has released two new colours to their popular DC-60 Junior model: Heather Poly Mist, and Polaris White. The new finishes join Pelham Blue and Faded Cherry.

The double-cut model, which is a part of the brand’s vintage series, dons a black fingerboard and mahogany body and neck, paired with a smooth amaranth fretboard that has been fitted with 22 medium jumbo frets.

The single pickup which features on the model is a Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dogear in the bridge position, which is controlled by a single volume and tone control.

Additionally, the new Heather Poly Mist – a glossy dark pink shade – is also available in both left-handed and right-handed versions.

The hardware on the axe consists of an adjustable wraparound WSC bride, a set of Wilkinson 15:1 vintage style tuners and a graphite nut.

Considering not only the shades available but also the breadth of hardware, these guitars come at a surprisingly low price tag of €199.

This new release comes after a series of announcements from Harley Benton in the past few months, such as the sleek new Fusion EMG HT Roasted models – the Fusion-III EMG HT and the Fusion-T EMG HT. These new guitars come in a satin black finish and are said to handle high-performance playing without a huge price tag.

In comparison to the DC-60 Juniors, the Fusions both don a pair of EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers and an easy-to-access battery compartment at the back.

For more information about the Harley Benton DC-60 Junior, you can visit HarleyBenton.com.