Harley Benton expands acoustic range with hybrid, grand auditorium and parlor models

Harley Benton’s range of acoustic offerings has gotten larger with the addition of four new models, including new hybrid hollowbody models, full-sized acoustics and a parlor guitar.

Priced under £300 each, these guitars include some impressive specs in a variety of forms sure to suit the needs of most players. Let’s dive into their features.

Harley Benton Hybrid Steel and Hybrid Nylon

In what could be seen as a wallet-friendly alternative to Fender’s Acoustasonic guitars, Harley Benton’s Hybrid Steel and Hybrid Nylon guitars (seen above) match acoustic and electric guitar features for a very modern instrument.

The Hybrid Steel features African mahogany body, while the Hybrid Classical uses Sitka spruce. Both guitars come with a C-shaped mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard. On the Steel model, there’s a special pickup system which combines a piezo with a magnetic pickup and preamp, letting you sweep from subtle acoustic tones to more electric ones using its control section.

On the Nylon model, there’s a piezo and preamp system that leverages the instrument’s design to combat feedback. Both guitars are available at £279.

CLG-14SM Solid Top

Available as either a grand auditorium or orchestra, these full-sized acoustics feature a solid sitka spruce top with ebony back and sides, as well as a mahogany neck with a composite fingerboard. It also packs a piezo system with three-band EQ and an onboard tuner. The grand auditorium model is priced at £154 while the orchestra comes at £161.

Harley Benton CLP-12SM Solid Top Parlor

Finally, there’s the compact CLP-12SM Solid Top Parlor model, which makes use of Sitka spruce for its top and bottom, and African mahogany for its sides. Its neck is made of mahogany and, sitting atop that is a fretboard and bridge made of Purpleheart. You can find this model in two finishes: Brown Burst and Black for £209.

Learn more at harleybenton.com