Harley Benton releases sleek new Fusion EMG HT Roasted models

Harley Benton have released two brand new models in their Fusion series – the Fusion-III EMG HT and the Fusion-T EMG HT. These new guitars come in a satin black finish and are said to handle high-performance playing without a huge price tag.

So, let’s take a deeper look at what they have to offer.

In looks, the models offer a bolt-on Canadian maple roasted neck fitted with 24 jumbo stainless steel frets and a modern C profile. They both offer a hard tail WSC Hipshot-style bridge and a set of WSC staggered locking tuners, fitted to the reverse headstock. All hardware is finished in a signature, beastly black, including inlays, tuning pegs and the EMG open-coil pickups.

When it comes to sound, these pickups come factory fitted with a pair of EMG Retro Active Hot 70 humbuckers and an easy to access battery compartment at the back. Both models are said to beef up rhythm work and also provide scorching solos, with easy access to the upper neck. The pickups are also wired via a single master volume dial, a master tone dial and a three-way blade switch, keeping things straightforward when it comes to manipulating the sound.

Despite their expensive looks and impressive performance claims, these new additions are retailing at just £377 each. Harley Benton have continued to wow guitarists for a while now, with fans claiming they’ve upped their game. The roasted models could be Harley Benton’s sleekest offer yet, and you can take them for a spin yourself by grabbing one on their website here.