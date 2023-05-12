Could we be seeing the return of US-made Harmony acoustics for the first time in decades?

In the mid-20th century, the biggest US-based guitar maker was Harmony, selling 350,000 guitars a year at its peak. Its affordable acoustic guitars were everywhere, being sold under plenty of trade names through catalogues. When the company was revived in 2018, however, its refreshed lineup focused entirely on electrics – but that could be changing soon.

A new job listing advertises a position for an acoustic guitar luthier at 225 Parsons Street – the Kalamazoo workshop home to both Heritage and the new incarnation of Harmony guitars, now both part of Vista Musical instruments.

This is notable as neither Heritage nor Harmony currently make acoustic guitars. And the likely candidate of the two to start doing so is probably Harmony, given the brand’s history .

Harmony was founded in 1892 and would go on to become one of the biggest US-based guitar brands of the mid-20th century. At its height, it produced an unbelievable number of guitars a year, and between 1945 and 1975 it is estimated that it made around 10 million guitars in total. Unsurprisingly, this has led to Harmony acoustics being some of the most affordable and readily-available vintage acoustic guitars on the market.

A lot has changed since Harmony started making guitars. Back then, Harmony’s guitars were ultra-affordable, and priced at a beginner-friendly point. Now, US-made acoustics can’t really be the budget affairs they once were. With that said, Harmony’s current line of guitars – while not exactly ‘budget’ – are still quite approachably-priced for US-made electrics.

There’s been no official news from Vista Musical instruments about a new line of acoustics from Harmony, however, but given the job listing we might see some soon.

Editor’s note: Vista Musical Instruments and Guitar.com are both part of Caldecott Music Group.