Headrush launches Prime – a new FX unit and amp modeller with “expansive library” of sounds

The floorboard unit is jam-packed with a range of presets.

Headrush has launched an all-new amp modeller and FX unit, Prime, which has an “expansive library” of sounds.

Headrush Prime has a seven inch hi-res touchscreen, and is described as having “realistic and responsive” amp, cabinet and microphone modelling. The unit has an array of FX including Antares Auto-Tune, and its Amp Cloner tool can capture the sound of your favourite amp, preamp, distortion pedal, overdrive pedal, or fuzz pedal.

There’s WiFi connection for sharing via the Headrush Cloud, and you can use it to stream music to practise along with. Its multicore DSP system allows for gapless preset switching, and there’s a built-in expression pedal and universal power supply.

12 foot switches are on offer, with customisable colour LEDs and OLED scribble strip display screens.

Other specs include:

Looper with save/load functionality and MIDI Sync

Record and re-amp via the built-in USB Audio interface (up to 24-bit/96KHz)

A stereo FX loop to integrate pedals and outboard gear at any point in your signal chain

A USB-A input for importing/exporting files directly from/to a USB drive, as well as connecting external USB-MIDI controllers

You can get a first glimpse at the Prime in use in the video below:

Headrush Prime is currently listed at £1,099, with stock due to be available within one week. Find out more at Thomann.de.