Heather Brown Electronicals releases Spirit In The Sky fuzzed-out tremolo pedal exclusively on Reverb.com 

Effects brand Heather Brown Electronicals has launched a new pedal exclusively on Reverb, the Spirit In The Sky.

This lavender stompbox is a tremolo, boost, and fuzz all wrapped up in one, and offers “a boost that allows you to create texture underneath”.

It has a wavy optical tremolo and “super-saturated fuzz” in parallel, enabling guitar players, keyboardists, and bassists to toggle between layers of boost with a stomp.

The Spirit in the Sky comes with controls for gain, tone, sustain and blend for the parallel boost/fuzz, as well as dials for rate, shape (square to sine wave), and depth for the analogue optical tremolo.

It also hosts a flow toggle switch that allows players to A/B the tremolo to either a post-fuzz or a post-boost. There are master controls for volume, tone, and sustain too, as well as two stomp switches for the overall effect and the tremolo functionality.

Check out the demo below to hear how it sounds in play:

Other pedals available from Heather Brown Electronicals are The Blessed Mother, a classic overdrive, and The Sensation Fuzzdrive which (you guessed it), is a fuzz and overdrive hybrid. These are available directly from the Heather Brown Electronicals website.

This colourway is a limited run for Reverb only, so act fast if you’re thinking of grabbing one.

Heather Brown’s Spirit In The Sky is available now for £221.92 on Reverb.com.