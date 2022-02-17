Here’s how Atkin Guitars’ hand-made acoustics are bound

The latest episode of Atkin Guitars’ series of workshop videos is here, covering the binding process for acoustic guitars.

The video is the eighth in the series of fly-on-the-wall documentaries about the workings of the Atkin Guitars workshops. Other video topics include how tonewood is selected, how Atkins guitars are finished and how an acoustic guitar’s neck is fitted. There’s also an extensive setup tutorial, so you can get your acoustic playing just right.

Atkins also notes that it encourages viewer comments, especially ideas for future episodes. If you’ve got something you’d like to see from the team at Atkin Guitars, head over to the latest episode and leave a comment.

Check out the episode on binding below. New episodes are released every Thursday at 7 PM.

Back in 2020, we took a look at Atkin’s excellent The Forty Seven acoustic, a modern update on a vintage LG-2 Gibson Acoustic, finding it “intoxicating on many levels” thanks to its absurdly high attention to detail in the build quality, and the tasteful ageing of both the finish and the tonewoods. Read the full review here.