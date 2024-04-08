Heritage Custom Shop introduces the Core Collection H-575 with “nuanced and articulate” 225 Classic Archtop Humbuckers

Heritage Custom Shop has added a brand new, fully hollow electric model to its Core Collection, the H-575.

Available in Original Sunburst or Antique Natural finishes, this new guitar features a highly flamed curly maple top and body, plus all-new 225 Classic Archtop Humbuckers.

The guitar has been crafted at its famed 225 Parsons Street factory in the heart of Kalamazoo, Michigan, where the brand has been based since 1985.

Heritage says the new ‘buckers fitted in this model offer “the right amount of warmth to amplify the guitar’s resonant and tonal qualities”, while a ‘50s C neck profile offers comfortable playability.

Its other “premium” features include a bound fingerboard, block inlays, and a multi-ply tortoise pickguard. Just like the other Core Collection models, the Custom Shop H-575 ships in a Heritage Custom Shop hard case which also has that classic aesthetic.

Get a closer look at the guitar in action below:

Heritage’s Core Collection is ever growing. Last year, Guitar.com tested out the Heritage Standard H-150 P90 and the Heritage Custom Core H-150 P90, which we rated 8/10 and 9/10 respectively.

“Neither of these guitars is a cheap option, but they are nuanced and exciting, familiar and different,” wrote Guitar.com’s Michael Watts. “Ideal for the player who wants more than just ‘good enough’ perhaps.”

The H-575 is priced at $5,999 and is available to purchase directly from Heritage Guitars.

Editor’s note: Heritage Guitars and Guitar.com are both part of the Caldecott Music Group