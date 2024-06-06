Heritage Guitars expands its Core Collection with the H-157, featuring all-new humbuckers “designed to deliver more oomph”

Heritage Guitars’ Custom Shop Core Collection is ever growing, and the brand has launched another addition fitted with all-new 225 Hot Classic Humbuckers – the H-157.

Available with either a curly maple top in Dark Cherry Sunburst or a mahogany top in Ebony, the new model has of course been crafted at Heritage’s famed 225 Parsons Street home in Kalamazoo.

Heritage says the curly maple top accentuates high frequencies, while the mahogany provides more depth in the mids. The H-157 also features gold hardware to accentuate that vintage-inspired, classic feel, and has multi-ply binding on the body and headstock, which also displays a kite inlay.

The model’s new 225 Hot Classic Humbuckers are hand wound with “carefully selected parts”, and the brand says these are “designed to deliver more oomph and power while retaining their dynamics and touch sensitivity”.

With that said, they are particularly fitting for those who like to play heavier music or with those who dabble in a bit of distortion. It’s also worth noting that these pickups are wax-potted to guard against unwanted noise and feedback.

The final touches to the Core Collection H-157 include a ‘50s neck profile, block inlays, and a multi-ply black pickguard. Each guitar is shipped in a premium Heritage Custom Shop hard case. Take a closer look below:

Back in April, Heritage launched the H-575 fully hollow body electric. It featured new 225 Classic Archtop Humbuckers that Heritage designed specifically for its Custom Shop archtop models, and was billed to offer a “versatile range of exceptional tones” while providing “great articulation with the right amount of warmth”.

The Heritage Custom Shop Core Collection H-157 model is priced at $4,499 (US MAP), with an Artisan Aged version available at $5,099 (US MAP).

Find out more over at Heritage Guitars.

Editor’s note: Heritage Guitars and Guitar.com are both part of the Caldecott Music Group.