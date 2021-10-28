Heritage Custom Shop announces new plain-top Core Collection H-150

The Heritage Custom Shop has announced a new plain top version of its flagship Core Collection H-150 electric guitar.

The Core Collection H-150 Plain Top follows the figured-top version of the guitar. The new version bears the same vintage gloss nitrocellulose finish and mahogany back to go with the new plain maple top.

Other notable build features are the 50s C-shaped neck profile, tuners laser-etched with the Heritage logo, a locking bridge and aluminium stop bar tailpiece, a 4.5-degree neck angle and a 17-degree headstock angle.

In terms of electronics, the guitar comes with the Heritage Custom Shop 225 Classic Humbuckers. These are designed and wound in-house, with a vintage-inspired sound custom-voiced for the Custom Core Collection H-150.

Heritage artist Myles Jasnowski said of the launch: “The Heritage Custom Core H-150 with figured top is one of the top tools in my tonal arsenal. I can count on it to sound and play great under any circumstance, on stage or in the studio. Heritage consistently knocks it out of the park with their finishes too. it’s really exciting to see the model now offered with a Plain Top option, which is killer.”

You can see Jasnowski demonstrate the Artisan Aged version of the guitar in the video below.

Guitarist Heather Baker also demonstrated the non-aged version of the instrument, with a few more effects thrown into the mix than Jasnowski’s demo. Check hers out below.

The guitars come with a newly-designed hardshell case, with a certificate of authenticity and case candy included.

The Heritage Custom Core Collection H-150 Plain Top lists for $3,499, with the Artisan Aged version listing for $3,999. Find out more at heritageguitars.com.

Note: the Heritage brand has a global sales and marketing partnership with BandLab Technologies, which also owns Guitar.com.