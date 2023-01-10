Ibanez launches new AZ Prestige model and Luca Mantovanelli Signature
The new AZ2203N Prestige model comes fitted with three Seymour Duncan single-coil pickups.
Image: Ibanez
Ibanez has unveiled further releases from its batch of fresh guitars for 2023 – an Ibanez AZ2203N Prestige model, as well as a Luca Mantovanelli LM1-LWH Signature.
A new year brings a new era of our favourite instrument, and Ibanez has continued its string of new releases with its latest AZ2203N Prestige guitar, available in a Black or Antique Turquoise finish. This comes fitted with three Seymour Duncan Fortuna single-coil pickups, and features a five-way blade pickup selector switch, a master volume, tone and a blend knob.
This Japanese-built model’s new blend control has taken over from the dyna-MIX switching system on previous AZ Prestige guitars. This control should offer up more pickup combinations, including an all-on mode and an outer-pickups-only option.
Other features include:
- Solid alder body
- S-Tech roasted maple neck
- Rosewood fretboard with 22 jumbo stainless steel frets and pearl dot inlays
- Fretboard radius of 228mm to 305mm (compound)
- Standard 25.5” scale length
- Gotoh T1502S bridge and a set of Gotoh Magnum Lock locking tuners
- A bone nut
Alongside this new offering, Ibanez has also launched a Luna White LM1-LWH Signature for jazz guitarist Luca Mantovanelli. This model comes with a Gotoh T1702B bridge and Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, and abalone dot inlays. Aside from those listed, its features remain the same as the above Prestige offering.
All new models are retailing for around £1,790. Find out more at Ibanez.com.
Get the latest news, reviews and features to your inbox.Subscribe