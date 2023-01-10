Ibanez launches new AZ Prestige model and Luca Mantovanelli Signature

The new AZ2203N Prestige model comes fitted with three Seymour Duncan single-coil pickups.

Ibanez has unveiled further releases from its batch of fresh guitars for 2023 – an Ibanez AZ2203N Prestige model, as well as a Luca Mantovanelli LM1-LWH Signature.

A new year brings a new era of our favourite instrument, and Ibanez has continued its string of new releases with its latest AZ2203N Prestige guitar, available in a Black or Antique Turquoise finish. This comes fitted with three Seymour Duncan Fortuna single-coil pickups, and features a five-way blade pickup selector switch, a master volume, tone and a blend knob.

This Japanese-built model’s new blend control has taken over from the dyna-MIX switching system on previous AZ Prestige guitars. This control should offer up more pickup combinations, including an all-on mode and an outer-pickups-only option.

Other features include:

Solid alder body

S-Tech roasted maple neck

Rosewood fretboard with 22 jumbo stainless steel frets and pearl dot inlays

Fretboard radius of 228mm to 305mm (compound)

Standard 25.5” scale length

Gotoh T1502S bridge and a set of Gotoh Magnum Lock locking tuners

A bone nut

Alongside this new offering, Ibanez has also launched a Luna White LM1-LWH Signature for jazz guitarist Luca Mantovanelli. This model comes with a Gotoh T1702B bridge and Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, and abalone dot inlays. Aside from those listed, its features remain the same as the above Prestige offering.

All new models are retailing for around £1,790. Find out more at Ibanez.com.