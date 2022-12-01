Ibanez announces TOD10 and KRYS10 Polyphia signature models

Ibanez has announced their two new high-performance Polyphia signature model guitars, the TOD10 and KRYS10.

The TOD10 is Tim Henson’s signature model and is available in metallic silver, and Scott LePage’s KRYS10 is available in metallic gold. Both guitars are equipped with Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge and MG-T locking machine heads, while also sporting a Graph Tech nut and glow-in-the-dark side dots.

Henson’s TOD10 sports an American Basswood body paired with an AZ Oval C profile roasted maple neck and a jumbo 24-fret ebony fretboard. The fretboard also features the Tree of Death inlay seen on Henson’s previous TOD10N acoustic-electric, while Fishman Fluence Tim Henson signature humbuckers have been equipped with a 5-way switch and with a single volume and tone control.

LePage’s KRYS10 features an ash body with the same neck dimensions and materials as the TOD10. It notably differs from the TOD10 with its pickguard and a set of Fishman Fluence Scott LePage Custom Series pickups.

Both guitars retail at $1499.99.

The TOD10 is the third signature guitar Ibanez has released for Henson so far, having most recently released the acoustic-electric TOD10N following its debut on on Polyphia’s single Playing God earlier this year in May. The sleek nylon-stringed model boasts a Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, a C-shaped nyatoh neck, and a classically-minded three a side headstock with gold tuners.

Ibanez’ first signature guitar for Henson, the THBB10, was released in 2019 and featured Henson’s custom DiMarzio Notoriou single coil pickups and Notorious minibucker bridge pickup.

Henson previously shared that he views Polyphia more as “composers” as opposed to “guitar players” these days, stating, “The guitar is a means to an end, the end being good music” before adding, “The average music listener and enjoyer probably won’t give a shit about the things guitarists do.”