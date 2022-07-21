IK Multimedia’s AI Machine Modelling lets you virtually replicate your real amps and pedals – sound familiar?

IK Multimedia has announced AI Machine Modelling – a new software that lets users virtually recreate the sound of hardware from amps to a variety of pedals such as fuzz, overdrive, distortion, EQ and boost.

The software, created by the makers of AmpliTube, uses artificial intelligence to emulate the sounds of real life set ups without any custom hardware.

For it to work, users route IK’s guitar/bass capture track through their setup to record their sound, and then feed it into the Machine Modelling’s deep neural network software. An “exact algorithm” of the modelled rig will then be replicated, creating what IK names a “Tone Model”.

The Tone Model is a hyper-realistic, dynamic software clone of the rig or gear, it is touted to reproduce every nuance of an amp or pedal in detail with technology that IK Multimedia dubs “so advanced” that an amp and cabinet can be modelled together, then virtually separated to try other cabinets.

The algorithm can also capture harmonically complex fuzz, overdrive or other distortion pedals in front of an amp. All this can be done through a computer, audio interface and reamp box.

You can take a deeper look in the demo below:

Modelling in the guitar world is becoming more and more ubiquitous, thanks to products from brands such as Kemper and Neural DSP. Our interest is piqued as to how IK’s new software will compare to others already out in the market.

No official pricing or release date has been announced as of yet, but you can sign up to the newsletter on their website here to be in with the chance of being the first to try it out and get your hands on a surprise gift.